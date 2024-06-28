Give priority to Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project, TDP SC Cell leaders urges Andhra Pradesh government

The Telugu Desam Party’s SC Cell State general secretary S.V. Ramana Madiga on Friday alleged that previous YSRCP government had completely neglected Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project although it was a lifeline for North Andhra region.

He gave a representation to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao in Amaravati, urging them to give priority to the project which would ensure irrigation facility for nearly 4.75 lakh acres in the region.

He said that Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s relentless fight led to the stopping of privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant while hoping that the Union government would understand the sentiments of the people of the region.