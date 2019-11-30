Give plastic waste and get sweets, eggs in return

The Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation (VMC) has hit upon a novel idea to check use of plastic. It offers a sweet box and eggs to those who hand over plastic waste to the special teams deployed by it as part of an awareness campaign.
The VMC organised an awareness programme at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Ring Road here, on Saturday where it distributed sweet boxes in exchange of plastic waste.
Speaking on the occasion, Vizianagaram Municipal Health Officer B. Praneeta said that response to the drive was good on the first day itself with the people handing over 500 kg of plastic waste. “We have distributed a 250-gram sweet packet and six eggs for every one kg of plastic waste. The programme will continue in all 40 wards,” she added.
