Give Ongole breed cattle their due, says Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said Ongole cattle have gained global prominence, particularly in Brazil which imported barely hundred animals and produced multiple superior breeds like the world famous Zebu, but enough focus was not laid on them back home.

Ongole cattle had originated in Prakasam and Nellore districts and expanded to Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool and Khammam and there was a time when seven crore families were dependent on it for livelihood during the British era.

But, Ongole cattle have become more popular in Brazil due to the importance given there to livestock farming, which should make the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government and farmers restore their (cattle) glory in view of the tremendous contribution to economic growth, he suggested.

Book released

Releasing a book on Ongole cattle compiled by Ongole Cattle Development Centre (Tanuku) secretary Mullapudi Narendranath at the Swarna Bharat Trust (SBT) at Atkur here on Monday, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said the export and import of Ongole cattle formed a major chunk of the bilateral trade between India and Brazil and the potential of this breed, which was known for its draught power, milk and meat, should be tapped to the maximum extent in order to protect it from extinction.

He advised the Central and the State governments to expand the activities of the Kamadhenu Breeding Centre at Chintaladevi in Nellore district which was established for developing indigenous bovine varieties.

Mr. Naidu complimented Mr. Narendranath for bringing out the book which runs into about 1,200 pages and contains 300 photographs.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu felicitated Yadlapalli Venkateswara Rao of Rythu Nestham Foundation who was awarded Padma Sri recently for his contribution to the development of the agriculture sector. It was followed by the inauguration of a medical camp organised by AYUSH and Rainbow Hospitals.

SBT chairman K. Srinivas, Vijayawada chapter secretary Ch.R.K. Prasad, AYUSH Hospitals chairman Y. Ramesh Babu and Rainbow Hospital chief K. Ramesh were among those present.