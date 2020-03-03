Andhra Pradesh

‘Give more darshan time for Srivani Trust donors’

Special Correspondent Tirumala 03 March 2020 00:16 IST
Updated: 03 March 2020 00:16 IST

Film producer Ambica Krishna on Monday expressed his displeasure over the ‘darshan’ provided to the devotees generously contributing to Srivani Trust. He appealed to TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy to restore the old system wherein the devotees were privileged with Harathi and were allowed to stand for a few moments in front of the presiding deity.

Speaking to the media, he said the devotees contributing ₹10,000 towards the newly-floated trust were being treated like the ones in ‘dharma darshan’ queue lines.

