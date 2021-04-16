Andhra Pradesh

‘Give holidays for schools in view of virus spread’

Leaders of the Telugu Nadu Upadhyaya Sangham (TNUS) on Friday urged the government to declare holidays for schools for an indefinite period in view of the sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State.

In a statement, association president M. Apparao and secretary N. Venkat Rao said classrooms filled with students had turned into high-risk zones. Social distancing was not possible when students of all classes were attending school. Their exposure to a potent threat on school campuses had triggered panic among the parents, they said, reiterating their demand that schools be shut down to avoid high risk of the COVID-19 spread.

