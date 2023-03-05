ADVERTISEMENT

Give equal importance to sports, P.V. Sindhu tells students at VIT-AP jamboree

March 05, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

P.V. Sindhu with winners of events at Vitopia-2023 in VIT-AP University. Vice chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, P.V. Ramana (Sindhu’s father) and registrar Jagadishchandra are also seen.

Ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu on Sunday said sports and academics were equally important.

Addressing a large gathering of students at ‘Vitopia-2023’, a two-day sports and cultural festival hosted by the VIT-AP University, she urged students to master the technique of striking a balance between academics and sports, telling them that despite her busy schedule as a badminton player, she completed an MBA. She complimented the winners of various activities organised as part of the event.

Vice chancellor of VIT-AP University S.V. Kota Reddy said excelling in academics alone was not sufficient in today’s competitive world. “One must also focus on extracurricular activities for a well-rounded personality.”

He said Vitopia was a platform created for students to unleash their latent talent in various sports and cultural activities. Students from 48 different universities and colleges across the country had become part of the festival.

Underlying the significance of the event, he said the Paralympic volleyball team was selected from here for the forthcoming World Paralympic Games.

University registrar Jagadishchandra and Ms. Sindhu’s father P.V. Ramana were the guests of honour. Vitopia convener Sudhakar Illango, deputy director Anupama, physical education director Rama Chandra Rao and others played active roles in coordinating the events.

