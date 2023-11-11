HamberMenu
Give equal importance to sports, official tells students at 67th State School Sports Federation event

November 11, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar on Friday urged students to develop talent in games and sports besides excelling in the academics.

Speaking at the inaugural of the 67th State School Sports Federation programme at KBC Boys’ High School at Patamata in Vijayawada, he said games and sports improved physical health, fostered teamwork, discipline and enhance mental well-being, making them crucial for an individual’s overall development. The event witnessed Under-14 boys, hand ball (girls) and sepak takra under-14,17, 19 girls. Students from 13 districts are participated in the event.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said the department had been giving top priority to sports and games by encouraging students to take active part in these events. Students participating in the inter-district competitions were given free food, uniforms and transport allowances, he said, adding that the Samagra Shiksha wing had sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹7 crore fro the purpose.

Informing that 33% reservation was being implemented for women gym teachers in appointment to the posts of district school games secretary, Mr. Suresh Kumar said gym teachers in every school should strive to get at least one student from their respective schools to participate in the national-level sports competitions.

Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) T. Kalpalatha, Assistant State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy, NTR and Krishna District Education Officers C.V. Renuka and Tahera Sultana, State School Games’ secretary G. Bhanumurthi Raju, former MLA and Chairman of School Development Committee Yalamanchili Ravi, Deputy Education Officers, Mandal Education Officers, school headmasters and others were present.

