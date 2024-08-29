ADVERTISEMENT

Give adequate publicity to voter verification drive, CfD urges Chief Electoral Officer

Published - August 29, 2024 07:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The forum also suggested that the Election Commission of India hold a meeting with all political parties and appoint booth-level agents to accompany the booth-level officers in house visits while conducting the voter verification programme

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, secretary of Citizens for Democracy (CfD). | Photo Credit: File Photo

Citizens for Democracy (CfD) secretary and A.P. Election Watch Convener Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav on Wednesday. He made suggestions related to the nationwide 45-day Intensive Voter Verification programme launched by the Election Commission of India on August 20.

In a press release, Mr. Ramesh Kumar stated that he stressed the need to give adequate publicity to the verification drive in the interest of the voters who were denied their right to vote, to hold a meeting with all political parties and appoint booth-level agents to accompany the booth-level officers in house visits. 

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said he cautioned the CEO against a 20% drop in voter turnout in the 2026 local body elections from the recent high of 80.40%, and requested him to focus on the elimination of nearly 24,000 morphed votes which were officially part of the Absent, Shifted, Deleted/Dead (ASD) voter list furnished to the presiding officer by the Returning Officer, Tirupati. He also highlighted the mass elimination of voters through wrongful invocation of bulk Form-7s, and other irregularities. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US