Give adequate publicity to voter verification drive, CfD urges Chief Electoral Officer

The forum also suggested that the Election Commission of India hold a meeting with all political parties and appoint booth-level agents to accompany the booth-level officers in house visits while conducting the voter verification programme

Published - August 29, 2024 07:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, secretary of Citizens for Democracy (CfD).

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, secretary of Citizens for Democracy (CfD). | Photo Credit: File Photo

Citizens for Democracy (CfD) secretary and A.P. Election Watch Convener Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav on Wednesday. He made suggestions related to the nationwide 45-day Intensive Voter Verification programme launched by the Election Commission of India on August 20.

In a press release, Mr. Ramesh Kumar stated that he stressed the need to give adequate publicity to the verification drive in the interest of the voters who were denied their right to vote, to hold a meeting with all political parties and appoint booth-level agents to accompany the booth-level officers in house visits. 

Mr. Ramesh Kumar said he cautioned the CEO against a 20% drop in voter turnout in the 2026 local body elections from the recent high of 80.40%, and requested him to focus on the elimination of nearly 24,000 morphed votes which were officially part of the Absent, Shifted, Deleted/Dead (ASD) voter list furnished to the presiding officer by the Returning Officer, Tirupati. He also highlighted the mass elimination of voters through wrongful invocation of bulk Form-7s, and other irregularities. 

