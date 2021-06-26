GITAMto offersportsscholarship

The GITAM Deemed to be University will be offering sports scholarships to eligible students pursuing the Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.P.T.) programme from the 2021-22 academic year, GITAM School of Physiotherapy Director Madhuri Kasi said on Saturday.

The four-year B.P.T. programme was launched with a vision for elevating physical therapy education in India on part with the international standards.

The school is also providing hands-on training in clinical postings at GITAM Institute of Medical Science & Research multi-speciality hospital.

Students with minimum age of 17 years who have passed Intermediate (10+2) examation with 60% aggregate marks with biology, physics and chemistry subjects are eligible to apply. In addition to these, a candidate need to qualify in the GITAM Admission Test-2021 or NEET -2021 to take part in the admission process, she added.