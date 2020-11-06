GITAM’se-convoctiontoday

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 November 2020 19:21 IST

The 11th convocation of GITAM Deemed to be University will be held online this year amidst the COVID-19 situation on Saturday (November 7). Chairperson of Biocon Limited Kiran Majumdar Shaw, who will be the chief guest, will deliver the convocation address.

GITAM Deemed to be University Registrar D. Gunasekharan said that over 4,670 students hailing from different States of India will be given their UG, PG and Ph.D degrees. During the e-convocation ceremony, students will also be awarded gold and silver medals for their outstanding performance during the course work.

He said that the e-convocation was going to be a completely new experience. Students will, however, miss wearing the robe, tossing hats, and clicking memorable pictures. GITAM Centre for Advanced Technology Solutions (CATS) department was taking all precautions and extending technical support for smooth conduct of the convocation.

Advertising

Advertising