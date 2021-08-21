GITAM’s 12th convocation a low-key affair

Varsity replaces colonial robes with Indian attire for ceremony

GITAM Deemed to be University conducted its 12th convocation ceremony for graduates of 2020-21 here on Friday.

Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, the university invited only the graduating Ph.D scholars, the first rank holder and the faculty members to the convocation ceremony in-person, while students were asked to attend the ceremony online.

The university followed a special dress code by replacing the colonial convocation robes with Indian attire. Men were asked to wear white kurta-pyjamas, while women were asked to wear salwar-kameez made of handloom, cotton or silk.

GITAM Chancellor Prof. Virander Singh Chauhan attended as chief guest and addressed the graduates. He said that the youth should play a crucial role in addressing both current and future global challenges. He advised the graduates to serve the society with a holistic approach.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Sivaramakrishna briefed that the university was imparting knowledge to 23,000 regular students, 80,000 distance learners, 1.500 research scholars with the help of 1445 faculty members in 245 undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. He also announced that the IMC has granted permission to start postgraduate medical programmes in 14 specialisations from the academic year 2021-22.

GITAM president M. Sribharat, Vice-President Prof. M. Gangadhara Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellors Prof. C.V. Rao, Prof. Jayasankar E..Variyar, Prof. K. Sivaprasad, and Registrar Prof. D. Gunasekharan attended the convocation.

A total of 3,379 graduates and 84 research scholars were awarded their PhDs from different streams during their convocation. About 90 students received their gold medals and rank certificates physically. GITAM Institute of Technology Mechanical Engineering Department Professor Dr. D. Siva Prasad received the Best Researcher award and ECE Department Research Scholar Dr. P. Sirish Kumar received best Ph.D thesis award for his research work.