GITAM webinar for students

Officials from GITAM Deemed to be University conducted special webinars on how to handle virtual interviews.

Director, Training & Placements, GITAM Deemed to be University, Gurumoorthy Gangadharan, said that due to COVID-19, companies are now switching to virtual placement drives. He said that almost all interviews, assessment centres and others are now conducted entirely online. Many students have been facing difficulty while appearing online interviews, he said.

“There are high chances of internet connection being lost in the middle of an online interview. Through special webinars, we have tried to educate our students to be prepared for such scenarios, about setting the right camera angle and other tips,” he said.