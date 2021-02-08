GITAM to host South Zone V-Cs’ meet on Feb. 24, 25

The theme for the meet is ‘Governance Reforms and Financing of Higher Education,’ says Registrar

GITAM (Deemed to be University) will be hosting the South Zone Vice-Chancellors’ Meet 2020-21 of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) through virtual mode on February 24 and 25.

The theme for the meet is ‘Governance Reforms and Financing of Higher Education,’ said GITAM Registrar D. Gunasekharan here on Monday.

Around 200 Vice-Chancellors from south zone universities are expected to attend the meeting and their recommendations will be taken up for discussion at the annual general meeting of the Association of Indian Universities, he added.

The Union government has launched the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, is holding five zonal conferences of Vice-Chancellors (East Zone, West Zone, Central Zone, North Zone and South Zone) and one National Conference of Vice-Chancellors for developing the implementation strategy for NEP-2020.