GITAM to hold online Faculty Development Programme from November 16

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 October 2020 00:58 IST

GITAM Deemed to be University’s Computer Science Engineering Department and AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy are jointly organising a five-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Recent Trends and Opportunities in Cloud Technologies’ from November 16.

Rajkumar Buyya, a professor of the University of Melbourne (Australia) will deliver the key note address. Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru) Super Computer Education and Research Centre (SERC) Chief Research Scientist J. Lakshmi along with industry experts will address the participants during the FDP, according to programme coordinator P.V. Nageswara Rao.

There will be three sessions a day (13 technical training sessions) apart from one life skills session, designed to give exposure to the participants.

ATAL academy is an AICTE initiative to plan and help in imparting quality technical education in the country and to support technical institutions in fostering research, innovation and entrepreneurship through training in various emerging areas. Faculty members of the AICTE-approved institutions, research scholars, PG scholars, participants from government, industry bureaucrats and technicians can participate in the FDP programme.