June 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

GITAM deemed to be University has redesigned the curriculum for its undergraduate programme based on the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

At a press conference, Director of Admissions at the university Udaya Kumar said an expert committee was constituted by inviting eminent professors from IITs, IISERs and Central Universities to revise the syllabi and to redesign the UG programmes by incorporating an inter-disciplinary approach.

He said GITAM was offering a four-year Honours programme under which a student could opt for BA, BBA and B.Sc programmes. The first semester is common to all three programmes, while the students could change the programme if desired in the second semester and opt for one Major (60 credits) and one Minor (24 credits) from the same or other schools.

He said in line with the NEP 2020, GITAM had integrated liberal arts into all undergraduate programmes.

Informing about the merit scholarships offered by the university, he said fee concession was given at the time of admission to students securing top ranks in the GITAM Admission Test (GAT). In the academic year 2022-23, as many as 2,945 students were given fee concessions worth ₹23.53 crore, he added.

Director of the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada (SPAV) Ramesh Srikonda, said the multi-discipline approach of the NEP 2020 would help students develop into rounded personalities and equip them with the wherewithal to compete at the international level.

