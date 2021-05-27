Andhra Pradesh

GITAM launches future leaders programme

GITAM Deemed to be University launched its GITAM Future Leaders Development programme here on Wednesday to inculcate leadership qualities among its students.

The programme was inaugurated during a webinar by Damodar Padhi, TCS vice-president and head of TCS (USA) Global Delivery Centre.

Addressing the students, he shared his professional journey with the students and motivated them to overcome obstacles and become leaders in their respective domains by focusing on excellence. Briefing about the new initiative, GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) head Gurumoorthiy Gangadharan said that it is a strategic initiative set up with the vision to enable every student to achieve their career choice.

