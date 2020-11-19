GITAM introduces OpenAthens facility

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 November 2020 01:10 IST

Student and faculty can use it to access all e-resources

GITAM Deemed to be University has announced that the faculty, research scholars and students can use OpenAthens services to access all e-resources.

The OpenAthens facility was initiated by GITAM Centre for Advanced Technology Solutions (CATS) as part of the ongoing National Library Week 2020 celebrations.

OpenAthens is an authentication system that provides remote access to the library’s online resources via single sign-in. Most libraries temporarily closed their physical operations because of the COVID–19 global pandemic. Educational institutions and parents are turning to online learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The switch to virtual classes and the use of online resources to complete coursework and research assignments needed to be implemented quickly and extensively. Many libraries immediately updated their websites with quick links to available online resources, easy borrowing access options.

OpenAthens is a software that makes a digital library powerful, because it enables the user to access online journal articles, e-books and databases whenever he/she wants and from anywhere, according to GITAM Chief Technology Officer Gopalakrishna. The OpenAthens services allows the user to use their official email account. This subscription would give more insight into how the e-resources are being used the university community. More services would be added to OpenAthens depending on the usage, he said.

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna appreciated the CATS wing for providing remote access to the university community. He said that students and faculty can access an online article from home to enhance their knowledge using OpenAthens.