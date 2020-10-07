Andhra Pradesh

GITAM files police complaint over bad propaganda in social media

GITAM (Deemed to be University) on Tuesday filed a complaint at the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime police station, alleging that some persons have been indulging in bad propaganda against the institution in social media groups.

University Registrar D. Gunasekharan lodged the complaint substantiating with documents. He briefed the police how the unknown persons were circulating wrong messages in the social media and requested the police to conduct a probe as per the IT Act. Mr. Gunasekaran urged the Police Commissioner to take steps to stop rumours in social media groups against the university.

