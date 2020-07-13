GITAM conducts online exams, declares results

GITAM Deemed to be University has conducted 18,504 examinations online for final year students, with 99.88 % attendance, and declared the results.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made it mandatory for universities and colleges to conduct the final year examinations by the end of September 2020 in online/offline/blended mode.

The university, which is offering engineering, pharmacy, architecture, M.Sc., B.Sc., MCA, MBA, BBM, B. Com, BA, MA, LLB, Nursing and MBBS programmes, found that the students faced issues while attempting mid-term exams online in the past. After resolving those issues, the university had developed updated examination policies and multiple mock tests for students as well as investigators to enable them experience the multiple choice questions (MCQs) and the online platform.

A lot of planning, preparation, training and dry runs were conducted before the conduct of the final year semester-end examinations.

Vice-Chancellor K. Sivarama Krishna said that grade cards, provisional and migration certificates would be issued soon. Supplementary examinations for backlog subjects would be conducted from July 16. For students, who wish to improve their grades, an opportunity would be provided to take the betterment examinations at a later date.

The university has prepared the academic calendar for 2020-21based on the guidelines given by the government.