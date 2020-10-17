GITAM announces admissions to nursing courses

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 October 2020 00:57 IST

Admissions into the 4-year B.Sc., Nursing programme and 2-year M.Sc., Nursing Practitioner in Critical Care (NPCC), being offered by the Institute of Nursing of GITAM Deemed to be University, are being conducted for the academic year 2020-21, according to Institute Principal Kanakalakshmi.

She mentioned that due to pandemic situation the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has extended the admission period upto December 31, 2020, for the benefit of student, she said in a statement here on Friday.

Those who have passed 10+2 from a recognised board with Bi. PC or 10+2 passed with physics, chemistry, botany, zoology and English with 45% marks are eligible to apply for B. Sc Nursing programme. For the M. Sc Nursing programme, is that the aspiring candidate must be a registered B. Sc Nurse, with minimum of one-year clinical experience. She informed that the institute was ready to offer admission counselling for further details, job opportunities, scholarship availability etc.

For more details, candidates can log on to www.gitam.edu.