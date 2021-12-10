GITAM announces admission notification

Entrance examination to be conducted in online mode

GITAM Deemed to be University has announced its admission notification GAT-2022, for the next academic year.

An all India-level online entrance examination for admission into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on its campuses in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, will be conducted, said its vice-chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that the university was offering about 245 UG, PG and doctoral programmes.

The vice-chancellor announced that in view of the growing demand in healthcare sector, the university was launching new UG programmes such as B.Sc. (Operation Theatre Technology), B.Sc. (Emergency Medicine), B.Sc. (Forensic Science) and B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) from the academic year 2022-23 at its Visakhapatnam campus.

Prof. Sivaramakrishna said that the GAT-2022 applications were made available at the university’s website www.gat.gitam.edu and advised the students to check the GAT-2022 eligibility criteria before filling the online application form.

He said that the applicants would have to book their GITAM GAT 2022 slots through online mode and could write the entrance examination from their homes.

The login credentials would be sent to the candidate’s registered email id and mobile number a day before the examination schedule.

GAT-2022 is a proctored examination conduced through online between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. as per the scheduled dates, he added.

GITAM registrar D. Gunasekharan said that the university was providing a wide range of scholarships like merit scholarships, loyalty scholarships, sports scholarships and need-based scholarships, as financial assistance to deserving students.