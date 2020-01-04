Andhra Pradesh

‘Gita an elixir for all ills plaguing humanity’

Children participating in the Gita Jayanti celebrations in Tirupati on Friday.

Children participating in the Gita Jayanti celebrations in Tirupati on Friday.  

more-in

Around 600 students take part in Bhagavad Gita Jayanti celebrations at Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha

Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma on Friday said that the Bhagavad Gita is a set of cherished values and a guiding light to the society, with no reference to any particular religion or faith.

Addressing the ‘Bhagavad Gita Jayanti’ celebrations organised at the campus in association with Sanskrit Vikasa Kendra here on Friday, he said that the Gita is useful in issues as diverse as administration, statecraft, governance, economy, social and personal relationships.

“The Gita advises one to remain calm and composed during ecstasy or agony, as the idea is to perform one’s duty without fear or favour. With such a balanced mindset, the Gita has the capacity to change the fate of mankind,” Prof. Sharma explained.

Advising the students to follow the principles of Gita in everyday life, former Registrar Ch.P. Satyanarayana, presently the Director of Distance Education, said, “ Reading and assimilating the values preached in Gita will help the younger generation to develop good character and conduct.”

Sachin Katale, sub-editor of the Sanskrit monthly magazine ‘Sambhashana Sandesha’ dubbed Gita as an elixir for all the ills plaguing the humanity.

Around 600 students studying first class to SSC in 35 local schools participated in the programme. Led by the Vice-Chancellor, the students earlier took out a colourful rally in the campus.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 12:47:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/gita-an-elixir-for-all-ills-plaguing-humanity/article30473953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY