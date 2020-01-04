‘Gita an elixir for all ills plaguing humanity’

Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma on Friday said that the Bhagavad Gita is a set of cherished values and a guiding light to the society, with no reference to any particular religion or faith.

Addressing the ‘Bhagavad Gita Jayanti’ celebrations organised at the campus in association with Sanskrit Vikasa Kendra here on Friday, he said that the Gita is useful in issues as diverse as administration, statecraft, governance, economy, social and personal relationships.

“The Gita advises one to remain calm and composed during ecstasy or agony, as the idea is to perform one’s duty without fear or favour. With such a balanced mindset, the Gita has the capacity to change the fate of mankind,” Prof. Sharma explained.

Advising the students to follow the principles of Gita in everyday life, former Registrar Ch.P. Satyanarayana, presently the Director of Distance Education, said, “ Reading and assimilating the values preached in Gita will help the younger generation to develop good character and conduct.”

Sachin Katale, sub-editor of the Sanskrit monthly magazine ‘Sambhashana Sandesha’ dubbed Gita as an elixir for all the ills plaguing the humanity.

Around 600 students studying first class to SSC in 35 local schools participated in the programme. Led by the Vice-Chancellor, the students earlier took out a colourful rally in the campus.