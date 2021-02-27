GISTA unveils tennis tournament calender

GUNTUR

27 February 2021 00:31 IST

Post-COVID, the Global India Senior Tennis Association (GISTA) has started to host tennis tournaments for senior tennis players.

The GISTA, with its headquarters at Mumbai, has successfully conducted Solaris Tennis Tournament at Pune with ₹6.25 lakh prize money.

General secretary, GISTA, Dosa Sri Ramarao said that in the year 2021 too, GISTA had lined up 10 tennis tournaments across India , including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The tournaments are open for senior tennis players in the age groups of 40-plus, 50-plus, 60-plus and 70-plus singles and doubles with a prize money of ₹5 lakh.

In the tennis tournament held at Pune, 400 players took part in the tourney and the winners included former national champion like Ajay Kamat, Nitin Kirtane, Sandeep Kirtane, former David Cup players and Srikant Parekh, who is 78 years, but is going strong.

After reviewing the situation, the GISTA is also planning to hold tennis tourneys in Chandigarh and Rajasthan.