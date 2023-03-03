ADVERTISEMENT

GIS proves Vizag’s potential to become capital, says non-political JAC chief

March 03, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

K Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam’s potential once again became known to the world with the holding of the Global Investors Summit there, said Hanumanthu Lajapathirai, Non-political Joint Action Committee chairman.

Investors would also like to see Visakhapatnam as the capital for A.P. since the entire administrative set-up would then be in the city, he told The Hindu.

“Visakhapatnam is the lone city in A.P. to have natural resources, cosmopolitan culture and air and rail connectivity. All the political parties should join hands with the government in making Visakhapatnam as the capital to ensure better future for next generations. We hope the Supreme Court of India will also consider all these factors before the pronouncement of final judgement with regard to three capitals issues,” he said.

