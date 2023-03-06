GIS organised to hoodwink unemployed youth and grab government land in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Lokesh

March 06, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh on March 6 (Monday) alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy organised the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam recently to hoodwink the unemployed youth in the State, and to ‘further his vested interests by siphoning off the government land through benamis’.

Addressing the media at the Yuva Galam campsite at Vepulabailu village on the outskirts of Piler town in Annamayya district, Mr. Lokesh described the GIS in Visakhapatnam as a ‘fake exercise’.

“We expected that after the summit, the State government would come out with the details of the number of MoUs signed and the companies that took part in the event. But, it didn’t happen. None of the companies has so far issued any release about the investment after the summit,” said Mr. Lokesh.

The former Minister said that even as the maximum utilisation of power in the State was put at 11,448 MW, the YSRCP government had projected it as 2 lakh MW through solar energy, which might require about 10 lakh acres of land.

Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the Davos meeting, Mr. Lokesh termed it as ‘waste of time and public money’.

“Instead of going to Davos by a luxury chartered flight by spending ₹12 crore, the MoUs could have been signed in Andhra Pradesh as the investors who signed the MoUs were Indian firms such as Aurobindo, GreenCo, and Adanis,” said Mr. Lokesh.

The TDP leader claimed that Inosol, one of the companies that took part in the GIS in Visakhapatnam, was owned by a benami of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The company with a paid-up capital of only ₹1 lakh was projected as the one investing ₹70,000 crore. Such instances of companies with low paid-up capital coming up with colossal investments running into several thousands of crores of rupees should be thoroughly investigated. Out of the 378 companies which supposedly signed the MoUs at the GIS, the government had revealed only 70 companies. What about the other companies?” Mr. Lokesh asked.

Replying to questions posed by the media, Mr. Lokesh said that he was ready for a debate on the development during the TDP regime and the YSRCP rule.

Mr. Lokesh said that even as the Chief Minister had time and again spoken about three capitals, he did nothing concrete in this regard so far. “Concerning the proposed judicial capital in Kurnool, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not met the Chief Justice of the High Court once. He has not put a single brick either in Amaravati or Visakhapatnam,” he said.