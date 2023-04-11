ADVERTISEMENT

GIS gave tourism sector a new impetus, says Minister Roja

April 11, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Implementation of the projects for which MoUs were signed during the GIS would create jobs for 41,412 youth across the State, says the Minister

P Sujatha Varma
Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja being offered a piece of cake by the Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava at a review meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R.K. Roja on Tuesday said the Global Investment Summit (GIS) held recently in Visakhapatnam had given a new impetus to the tourism sector.

‘123 MoUs signed’

Addressing a review meeting with the officials of the departments concerned, Ms. Roja pointed out that a record 123 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth investments of ₹21,941 crore were signed at the summit and said that implementation of these projects would create jobs for 41,412 youth across the State.

“50 places across the State had been identified for the creation of adventure and water sports”R.K. RojaMinister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement

She said that post-Covid, the tourism sector in the State was limping back to normal state. The government was keen on creating new facilities across the State, and 50 places across the State had been identified for the creation of adventure and water sports, she said. Steps were also being taken to encourage and support sportspersons and artists in the State, she added.

‘40 Detailed Project Reports submitted’

She said of the MoUs signed at the GIS, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) had been submitted for 40 of the proposed projects, and the Tourism Department had constituted a special committee to extend full support and cooperation to the investors who had offered to launch projects in the State.

The Minister also cut a cake to mark completion of one year in the office.

Special Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture Rajat Bhargava, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director K. Kanna Babu, Executive Directors Mal Reddy and Balram Reddy, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Managing Director Harshwardhan, Commissioner, Youth Services Department Sarada Devi, Executive Director, Department of Culture R. Mallikarjun and a host of others were present at the review meeting.

