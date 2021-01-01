GIS-enabled database of industrial areas to be prepared in State

The DPIIT exercise to help entrepreneurs identify preferred locations for investments

Andhra Pradesh has been chosen as one of the 13 States where a GIS-enabled database of industrial areas, which include clusters, parks, nodes, and zones, is being developed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

It will be a part of the Industrial Information System (IIS), which helps the entrepreneurs in identifying preferred locations for their investments.

A national-level land bank is being developed by integrating the IIS with the State industrial GIS systems, according to official sources.

Plot-level info

The IIS will give the entrepreneurs plot-level data and availability of updated land related information in real time.

The other States where IIS is in the process of being created are Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Goa, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand.

The State Industry Department is preparing to make land allotments as per the new Industrial Policy - 2020-23.

The endeavour is to allot industrial plots only after pre-clearances are given and zoning is done, while ensuring that basic facilities are available.

A crucial reform that has been introduced by the government is replacing the existing “lease and buy option” in the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation’s (APIIC) land policy with “lease + buy model” with low upfront payment, and the choice of buying land after 10 years of successful operations. The lease will be for 33 years.

The APIIC is mandated to do the environmental impact assessment for the notified industrial parks before land is allotted.

Currently, the State has 300-plus industrial parks with prominent ones like the Sri City (Chittoor) and Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City and Brandix India Apparel City in Visakhapatnam district.