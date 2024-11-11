 />
GIS-based master plans being prepared for Class II towns, says A.P. Finance Minister

NDA govt. is taking steps for planned and sustainable urban development, says Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav after presenting the Budget for 2024-25

Published - November 11, 2024 06:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav speaking in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The State government is preparing Geographic Information System (GIS)-based master plans for Class II towns having a population of more than 50,000 and less than 1 lakh. Developmental plans are also being drawn up for major cities of Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Kurnool and Kakinada.

Stating in his budget speech that a sum of ₹11,490 crore has been allocated to the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department (MA&UD) in the 2024-25 budget which he presented in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said urban areas were grossly neglected during the previous regime. As a result, municipalities faced problems of poor sanitation and improper waste management, which led to the piling up of tonnes of silt and waste. The NDA Government was taking steps for planned and sustainable urban development, he noted.

Mr. Keshav said under AMRUT 2.0, universal coverage of safe drinking water supply has been planned along with the rejuvenation of water bodies, reuse of treated water and rainwater harvesting, and service level benchmarks were being set for urban infrastructure and essential services in all urban areas.

As far as the development of Amaravati was concerned, the Minister said the capital city was taking shape after being abandoned for five years.

Plans were made to develop Amaravati as a most liveable, efficient and sustainable blue and green city. The government secured funding of ₹15,000 crore from the multilateral funding agencies through Government of India for developing truck infrastructure in the capital city, he added.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / budgets and budgeting / state budget and tax

