Andhra Pradesh

Girls vow to pursue higher studies

Several girls, who took part in International Girl Child Day celebrations here on Sunday, vowed to continue higher studies and choose a right career instead of accepting early marriage proposals from parents and relatives.

Kesali Foundation organised a programme to create awareness about child marriages and their ill-effects. Gurla Sub-Inspector P. Nilavati said that parents should not feel girls as a burden. They have been competing with boys in all professions, he added.

Former member of AP Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Kesali Apparao said that the government's ‘Amma Vodi’ and ‘Naadu-Nedu’ schemes were ensuring decent education for children. He said that the girls were able to prove their mettle in all national competitive examinations. Representatives of various organisations participated in the awareness programme.

