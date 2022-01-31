Girl’s suicide: Home Minister promises stringent action against accused

GUNTUR

31 January 2022 21:08 IST

TDP leader accused of sexually harassing minor

Home Minister M. Sucharita has said that Telugu Desam Party leader from Vijayawada, Vinod Jain, who is accused of sexually harassing a girl, which allegedly drove her to suicide, will be severely punished.

Ms. Sucharita told mediapersons that the State government had started tagging of two lakh identified criminals involved in various offences targeting women.

“The government of Andhra Pradesh will take stringent action against any one involved in sexual offences against women. In the case relating to molestation of a minor girl from Medikonduru in Guntur district , the police arrested 46 persons including those from political parties. In this case, it is unfortunate that a 54-year-old TDP leader and local businessman had allegedly molested a girl,” Ms. Sucharita said.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh was the only State to enact Disha legislation in the country, Ms. Sucharita said that under the new Act, investigation in cases relating to atrocities against children and women was being completed in 60 days. Charge sheets were being filed within a month initiating the legal process, she added.