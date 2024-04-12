Girls outperform boys in Intermediate Public Examination in Andhra Pradesh

April 12, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Intermediate Public Examination-2024 results were released on April 12 (Friday) in Andhra Pradesh.

Girls outperformed boys in both first and second year results. In the second year, girls secured a pass percentage of 81 against 75 secured by boys. In the first year, girls secured a pass percentage of 71 as against 64 by boys.

Out of the total 4,61,273 students who appeared for the first year examination, 3,10,875 passed it, registering a pass percentage of 67. In the second year, 3,06,528 of the 3,93,757 students who wrote the test passed, recording a pass percentage of 78.

Speaking after releasing the results at the BIE office at Tadepalli in Guntur district, Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Saurabh Gaur said a total of 10,02,140 students appeared for the examinations. While 8,55,030 of them were from the general category, 76,296 appeared as private candidates and 70,822 were from the vocational stream.

Krishna district topped in the State both in the first and second year results by securing a pass percentage of 84 and 90 respectively. In the first year results, ASR district stood at the bottom with a pass percentage of 48. At 63, the pass percentage of Chittoor district was the lowest in the second year results.

Students can find their results on the website — https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Mr. Gaur said students seeking Recounting (RC) and Re-verification (RV) could apply from April 18 to April 24, and that they would be provided a scanned copy-cum-re-verification of the valued answer scripts.

He said the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) would be conducted from May 24 to June 1 in two sessions, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The practical examinations would be conducted from May 1 to May 4 at district headquarters only.

“Students can pay the examination fee at the college from April 18 to 24,” he added. The IPE-2024 examinations were conducted from March 1 to 20 at 1,554 centres. The spot valuation was conducted from March 19 to April 6 at 25 camps, he added.