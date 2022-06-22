Girls outperform boys in Intermediate exams in Andhra Pradesh

While 54% passed the first year, 61% of second year students cleared the exams

Girls outperformed boys in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE- 2022).

Speaking after releasing the Intermediate results (I and II year) at a press conference on Wednesday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said students of first year secured 54% pass percentage, against 61% secured by their seniors (Second year students).

As many as 9,41,358 candidates appeared for the exams and of them, 8,69,059 of them were students of regular stream, while 72,299 of them were from vocational stream.

Krishna tops

Krishna district was in the top position with 72% pass percentage, while Kadapa district registered lowest of 50%, he said.

The Minister said students could visit the official websites of the Board of Intermediate Education for the results www.bie.ap.gov.in and https://examresults.ap.nic.in using the password JM@SR$M22s

In the first year, 2,41,591 of the total 4,45,604 candidates who wrote the test passed, and girls registered a pass percentage of 60 against 49% pass percentage secured by boys. In the second year, 2,58,449 of the total 4,23,455 candidates cleared the exam, and girls secured a pass percentage of 68 against 54% by boys, he said.

Re-counting

Students seeking re-verification and re-counting should apply between June 25 and July 5, and students who failed in the exam could write the supplementary exams from August 3 to August 12. The examination fee should be paid by July 8, he clarified.

Practical exams would be conducted from August 17 to 22, the Minister added.

New colleges

Mr. Satyanarayana said 884 new junior colleges would be started from the current academic year. As part of the plan to start two junior colleges in each of the 679 mandals across the State, the high schools which have up to 10th Class, were being upgraded into junior colleges, he said. The existing staff would be adjusted, and wherever there was a need, new teachers would be appointed, he added.

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, B. Rajasekhar; Secretary and Commissioner, Board of Intermediate Education, M.V. Seshagiri Babu; Controller of Examinations G.V. Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.