Girls outnumber boys in RGUKT admissions this year

Girls outnumbered boys in admissions in all the four campuses of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), according to Convener S. Amarendra Kumar and Director of Etcherla campus in Srikakulam district K.V.G.D. Balaji.

The university offers an integrated six years course — plus two and a four-year engineering programme.

For the academic year 2024-25, 4,140 students took admission till July 26 (Friday) out of 4,400 seats available in the Etcherla, Nuzvid, Ongole and RK Valley-Kadapa campuses. The admission process would continue on Saturday and the remaining seats too were expected to be filled up. Around 1,100 seats were available in the Etcherla campus.

“Girls’ percentage in the RGUKT campuses is going up every year. From 60 last year, it reached 68% this year. We are constructing additional hostel blocks for girls,” said Mr. Amarendra Kumar.

Mr. Balaji said 93% of the students joining the RGUKTs were from the government schools.

“The government school students are awarded grace marks for the admission process as per the regulations,” said Mr. Balaji.

The administrative officer Muni Ramakrishna, dean Mohana Krishna Chowdary and coordinator of admissions P. Govardhana Rao and the Public Relations Officer extended their services to the students for the submission of documents in a hassle-free manner at around 100 stalls established at the newly constructed buildings, they said.