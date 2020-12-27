Girl’s murder a clear case of police failure: Krishna Madiga

ANANTAPUR

27 December 2020 00:33 IST

‘Quick response lacking in cases of atrocities against Dalits, BCs and Minorities’

The murder of Snehalatha, a 19-year-old outsourced employee of the SBI Credit Card division, is a clear case of failure of the police machinery and lack of immediate action by the Circle Inspector concerned, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga has alleged.

“The response of the government has not been adequate in all cases of atrocities against the Dalits, BCs and Minorities,” Mr. Krishna Madiga told the media here on Saturday after meeting the parents of the victim in their house.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had responded well in the Disha case (a veterinary doctor who was gang-raped and killed in Hyderabad) and even supported the police encounter of the accused. Similar stern action is missing with regard to the Dalit victims in Guntur, Gudur, or in Prakasam district in the recent times,” Mr. Krishna Madiga said.

After meeting Superintendent of Police B. Sathya Yesu Babu, the MRPS leader alleged that the One Town CI had taken the complaint of Snehalatha’s mother lightly, which led to the murder.

While appreciating the role of the District Collector and the SP after the incident, he said, “We will not hesitate to bring down the government by launching a joint agitation of the SCs, STs, and minorities against the atrocities,” he warned.

“The SP has asked us to give a letter in writing about the lapses of the Circle Inspector so that an inquiry can be launched and suitable action taken,” he added.

“Punishing the culprits alone will not suffice. A mechanism to prevent such atrocities has to be strong,” the MRPS leader said.