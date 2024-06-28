ADVERTISEMENT

Girl dies at madrasa in Vijayawada, parents suspect foul play

Published - June 28, 2024 11:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Parents allege that injuries were found on the body of the girl, adding that they were informed about the death six hours after the incident

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The police collecting details of the students of the Madarasa at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The death of a 13-year-old girl, identified as Karishma, at a madrasa at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada sparked a row, with her parents suspecting a foul play. The parents alleged that injuries were found on the body of the girl and that the school staff informed them about the death about six hours after the incident.

The body was shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary on Friday. “A suspicious death case under Section 174 of Cr.Pc has been registered. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Investigation is on,” said a police officer associated with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), police and education officials visited the madrasa and enquired about the death of the student. As many as 65 students are studying in the madrasa.

