Girl dies at madrasa in Vijayawada, parents suspect foul play

The death of a 13-year-old girl, identified as Karishma, at a madrasa at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada sparked a row, with her parents suspecting a foul play. The parents alleged that injuries were found on the body of the girl and that the school staff informed them about the death about six hours after the incident.

The body was shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary on Friday. “A suspicious death case under Section 174 of Cr.Pc has been registered. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Investigation is on,” said a police officer associated with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), police and education officials visited the madrasa and enquired about the death of the student. As many as 65 students are studying in the madrasa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.