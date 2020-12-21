Girl washed away in Neeva dies

In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old girl named Surekha, of Velkur village of GD Nellore mandal, was washed away in the swirling waters of the Neeva river on the outskirts of Chittoor on Sunday, and her body was later retrieved by the police.

According to the police, the girl, along with her friends, had gone to the banks of the river in their village, 8 km from Chittoor, to wash clothes. When a garment slipped away from the bund, the girl got into the gushing waters to retrieve it. However, she was washed away in the flow in full view of her friends. Though a couple of villagers attempted to rescue the girl, it was of no avail. A couple of hours later, her body was traced and was shifted to Government District Hospital in Chittoor for an autopsy. A case was registered.