Girl to take charge as Dist. Collector for a day

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu holding a meeting in Anantapur on Saturday with regard to implementing the Balike Bhavishyathu programme.

ANANTAPUR

10 October 2020 23:50 IST

As part of Balike Bhavishyathu programme, girls will be made head of govt. offices on Oct. 11

An adolescent girl will take charge as District Collector of Anantapur for a day at 11 a.m. on Sunday and all her decisions will be implemented with officials making arrangements for an inspection or visit to any place on ‘official’ visit, according to District Collector Gandham Chandrudu.

Officials have been asked to put up files before the ‘one-day Collector’ and prepare records if needed, on Sunday to implement the decisions.

Coinciding with the ‘International Day of the Girl Child’, the District Administration has launched ‘Balike Bhavishyathu’ programme and decided to give an opportunity to one girl each as head of all government offices in the district on from 11 a.m. on October 11 (Sunday).

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu in a teleconference on Saturday asked all the district officers up to mandal level to identify one girl in the age group of 11-16 in their areas and allow her to take charge of the office.

The day is observed to provide a secure future to girls, bring them to a level where they take decisions for the good of the society and bring awareness among people in the society on empowerment of girls, Mr. Chandrudu said.