Girl students vow to oppose child marriage

25 January 2022 00:48 IST

National Girl Day celebrations held in 42 villages of Bangarupalem mandal

Hundreds of girls studying in high schools and junior colleges took an oath to put an end to social evils such as child marriages and child labour at the National Girl Child Day celebrations held in 42 villages of Bangarupalem mandal.

Child marriage is common in a majority of these villages, located atop hillocks or nestled in remote areas abutting the Tamil Nadu border, despite the best efforts of the government to eradicate it.

The District Legal Services Authority (Chittoor) in collaboration with the Rural Organization for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES) and Canadian NGO Children Believe celebrated the occasion with the participation of parents and teachers.

An overwhelming response was received at Kothalamadugu, Bandladoddi, Vepanapalli, Keeramanda, and Ragimanupenta villages. Drawing and Rangoli competitions were organised for the girl children, followed by a community lunch.

The organisers administered an oath to the girl children that they would strictly oppose child marriage and child labour and any violation of their fundamental rights.

Face-masks, soaps, sanitisers, and sanitary pads were distributed to around 3,500 families to mark the occasion.

ROPES Programme Director P. Sree Latha said that in coordination with the police personnel, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and the DLSA staff, hundreds of child marriages were stopped in Bangarupalem, Palamaner, and neighbouring mandals of the western region over the years.

“Apart from this, many girls were rescued during Operation Muskaan. We are also focusing on reducing the school drop-out rate among girls,” she said.

DLSA secretary I. Karuna Kumar sought the girl students to seek the help of teachers, police or dial child helpline 1098 in case of troubles.