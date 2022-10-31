Girl students of children’s home told about ‘good and bad touch’

Officials take up awareness programme following the rise in sexual harassment cases

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 31, 2022 11:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

NTR District Women and Child Welfare Project Director G. Uma Devi explaining interacting with the inmates of the Government Children’s Home in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department have launched a programme on bringing awareness among girl students on ‘good and bad.’ touch’ in schools and hostels.

The staff of Anganwadi centres, village and ward secretariats, teachers and the WD&CW officials are conducting the awareness programmes.

Krishna District WD&CW Project Director (PD) G. Uma Devi told the inmates of the Government Children’s Home on what constituted a good and a bad touch, during a surprise visit to the hostel on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She asked the students to explain their problems, if any, to the teachers or the staff in the home. Steps would be taken to step up vigil at schools and hostels to prevent the activities of anti-social elements, Ms. Uma Devi said.

The initiative had been taken up in the wake of the rise in sexual harassment cases in educational institutions and the DAV School incident in Telangana.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Instructions have been given to the hostel staff to be friendly with the inmates and talk to them, so that students will open up and explain their problems. Officials will visit the children’s homes and interact with them,” she said.

Ms. Uma Devi asked the inmates about the quality of food, sanitation and cleanliness in the dormitories and on the premises and directed the staff to keep the home clean. Later, she visited the kitchen, dining hall, toilets and the dormitories at the home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app