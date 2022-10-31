Girl students of children’s home told about ‘good and bad touch’

NTR District Women and Child Welfare Project Director G. Uma Devi explaining interacting with the inmates of the Government Children’s Home in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department have launched a programme on bringing awareness among girl students on ‘good and bad.’ touch’ in schools and hostels.

The staff of Anganwadi centres, village and ward secretariats, teachers and the WD&CW officials are conducting the awareness programmes.

Krishna District WD&CW Project Director (PD) G. Uma Devi told the inmates of the Government Children’s Home on what constituted a good and a bad touch, during a surprise visit to the hostel on Sunday.

She asked the students to explain their problems, if any, to the teachers or the staff in the home. Steps would be taken to step up vigil at schools and hostels to prevent the activities of anti-social elements, Ms. Uma Devi said.

The initiative had been taken up in the wake of the rise in sexual harassment cases in educational institutions and the DAV School incident in Telangana.

“Instructions have been given to the hostel staff to be friendly with the inmates and talk to them, so that students will open up and explain their problems. Officials will visit the children’s homes and interact with them,” she said.

Ms. Uma Devi asked the inmates about the quality of food, sanitation and cleanliness in the dormitories and on the premises and directed the staff to keep the home clean. Later, she visited the kitchen, dining hall, toilets and the dormitories at the home.