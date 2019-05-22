Andhra Pradesh

Girl stops marriage with uncle

A 15-year-old girl stopped her marriage with her 30-year-old uncle in Giddalur in the district on Tuesday.

As repeated pleas against the marriage to her father and grandmother fell on deaf ears, the girl, keen on studying at a junior college, approached the police.

The girl’s mother was also against her daughter’s marriage with her brother, a welder, who had been insistent on getting married to her.

The girl was rescued by NGO HELP and sent to Bala Sadan. “We will make sure she is admitted to a junior college,” HELP Programme Officer B.V.Sagar said, after producing her before the Child Welfare Committee here.

