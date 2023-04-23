ADVERTISEMENT

Girl ‘sexually harassed’ by boyfriend for two weeks rescued in Eluru of Andhra Pradesh

April 23, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - ELURU 

The accused raped the girl repeatedly and poured hot oil on her when she refused to have a physical relationship, says police complaint lodged by parents of the victim

T Appala Naidu
A 23-year-old girl who had been allegedly sexually harassed by her boyfriend at his house for two weeks in Eluru town of Andhra Pradesh was rescued by her parents on April 23 (Sunday).

The girl, a third-year engineering student, has been admitted to Eluru Government Hospital.

Eluru III-Town Circle Inspector K.V.S.V. Prasad told The Hindu that the accused, identified as Sadarla Anudeep, allegedly raped the victim repeatedly since April 9 after the girl refused to have a physical relationship with him. The accused and the victim, both hailing from Eluru, have been in a relationship for more than five years and they had plans to get married, the police said.

On April 9, they returned from Chennai and had been living in Anudeep’s house in Eluru.

“The accused had been harassing the girl since April 9. He poured hot oil on her body when she refused to have a physical relationship with him. He raped the victim repeatedly. On April 22 night, Anudeep tried to strangle the girl to death using the wire of a mobile phone charger,” said the Circle Inspector, while quoting the police complaint lodged by the victim and her parents.

The girl then locked herself in a room in the house and called her parents, who rescued her on April 23 (Sunday). 

“Burn injuries have been found on the girl’s body. She was admitted to Eluru Government Hospital on Sunday morning. She is responding to the treatment,” said Eluru In-charge DSP G. Pydeswara Rao, adding that the accused was absconding.

A case has been been registered and further investigation is on.

