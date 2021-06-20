Girl ‘sexually abused’ on Krishna river bank

VIJAYAWADA

20 June 2021 21:55 IST

A girl who came to the Krishna river bank along with her boyfriend for an outing was allegedly sexually abused by some youth on Saturday night.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused attacked the couple and tied the hands and legs of her boyfriend before assaulting her. Police suspect that some local vagabonds or blade batch gang (miscreants who attack people with blades and resort to chain snatching and robberies) might have committed the crime.

The Tadepalli police registered a case and sent the girl to Guntur Government General Hospital for medical examination.

Three special teams had been constituted to trace the accused, the police said.

Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez is monitoring the investigation of the case. The health condition of the victim is stable.

“Clues teams visited the place on the river bund and collected evidence. We have definite clues in the case and a few suspects are being questioned,” Mr. Hafeez said.