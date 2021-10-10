Girl rescued from molestation bid, thanks to Disha app

Within two minutes of getting an alert through Disha app, the police on Friday evening rescued a 20-year-old girl from being molested by a miscreant at the RTC bus-station at Madanapalle, and arrested the accused.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar said the girl was waiting to board a bus to her village when the accused, Pawan of Madanapalle, took advantage of the thin presence of commuters and allegedly kept making objectionable advances at her.

The girl then alerted the police through the Disha app on her mobile phone. Within two minutes, a police team of Madanapalle II-Town got the alert and rushed to the spot. When the accused tried to escape he was taken into custody. The girl thanked the police personnel who came to her rescue.

The SP said that prompted by the success stories of the Disha app, which led to the arrest of the accused in three episodes so far in a span of one month in Chittoor district, more and more women, mostly the youth and students, were coming forward to download the app. The SP announced cash reward to the Disha police team at Madanapalle..