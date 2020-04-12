Girl remains in State home to escape child marriage

“I went to the home (a child care institution - CCI) here to observe the situation during lockdown. The lone girl came out from a room and started weeping inconsolably. After sometime she opened up before the counsellor and narrated her problem, which moved me,” said State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member V.S.V. Krishna Kumar.

He along with District Probation Officer K. Bhaskar Rao visited the home to inspect the COVID-19 protocol and verify the supply of ration, masks, cosmetics and other items.

2,944 staying in CCIs

Meanwhile, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Director Krithika Shukla said 2,944 orphans remained in about 270 homes during the lockdown across the State and the officials concerned have been told to visit the homes and enquire about the facilities and security of the children there.

“As per the directions of the Supreme Court, High Court and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), we are visiting the child care institutions (CCIs) to take stock of the situation during the pandemic,” Mr. Kumar said.

“The girl was in a disturbed mood as she had been staying alone for the last 20 days on a huge premises. Out of 90 inmates of the girls’ home, 89 returned to their parents due to coronavirus alert and this girl preferred to stay back to avoid her wedding,” Mr. Bhaskar said.

Engagement performed

Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the 10th class student had lost her parents and that her grandmother had performed her engagement a few months ago.

“My grandmother, in view of her old age (75) and health problems, has decided to perform my marriage as there is none to take care of me after her. Her concerns may be true, but I want to continue my studies and don’t want to go for a child marriage,” the 15-year-old reportedly told the SCPCR member.

Steps to prevent wedding

Mr. Kumar and the DPO, who was also the nodal officer for the CCIs, held discussions with the home organisers on preventing the child marriage. They instructed the CCI management not to allow outsiders into the home or send the girl to her grandmother.

“We will counsel the grandmother and the bridegroom's family members and explain them about the laws that prohibit child marriage and ensure protection of girl children and the stringent punishments for violations. The government will ensure that the girl continues her education,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.