Girl loses ₹16 lakh to cyber fraudsters, police launch probe

December 12, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

In a cyber fraud case, a 16-year-girl was allegedly cheated of about ₹16 lakh at Phirangipuram village in Guntur district.

The girl approached Guntur District Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez, during the Spandana programme on Monday, stating that she was cheated by some unknown persons and lost around ₹16 lakh. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the SP ordered an inquiry into the incident. The IT Core and Technical Analysis Wing, Phirangipuram and Pattabhhipuram police stations officials have been entrusted with the task to investigate the cyber crime.

In her complaint, the girl revealed certain bank account details pertaining to the accused persons in Ponnur, to which she transferred the money.

“According to the girl’s statement to the police, she transferred around ₹16 lakh to the alleged fraudsters. The girl was attracted to a video on the internet, where she found that there were opportunities to earn money by donating a kidney. Then she approached the fraudsters. After she consulted them, they said that they selected her for kidney transplantation and for that they would compensate her with ₹3.5 crore. Believing that, she accepted their proposal. As she accepted, the cyber criminals showed her a virtual transaction of ₹3.5 crore in foreign currency. To transfer that money, they said that the girl has to pay some fee, taxes, international transaction charges and others. Trusting them, the girl transferred money in instalments to their accounts as they suggested through online payment apps.” D. Venkata Krishna, sub-inspector and cyber crime cell in-charge at IT Core and Technical Analysis Wing, Guntur, said.

Mr. Venkata Krishna said a case was being registered, and investigation was in progress. He observed that it was early to react on the case, as investigation had just commenced.