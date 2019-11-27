Girl in Masula home consumed 20 anti-diarrhoea tablets: police

The death of the tenth standard girl, who died under mysterious circumstances in a Child Care Institution (CCI) run by an NGO, in Machilipatnam two months ago, was a result of teenage love, the police have claimed.

The 15-year-old girl allegedly consumed some pills on September 13 night in the home. She was found dead the next morning. Following a complaint, the Bandar Taluk police registered a case and took up investigation.

During investigation, it was found that the girl reportedly developed friendship with two of her classmates.

The two boys have been allegedly “quarrelling” over the girl. To “tease” them, the girl allegedly consumed pills and went into coma. She died after some time, Krishna Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said.

“In the CCTV footages, it was recorded that the girl consumed more than 20 anti-diarrhoea tablets in a span of 10 minutes on an empty stomach during study hours in the home. Later, she complained of head ache and the staff gave some medicine. The next morning, she was found dead,” Mr. Babu said.

“As the girl was the medical committee chairman of the home, she had access to the clinic and managed to get the pills. A case of death under suspicious circumstances has been registered and investigation is on,” the police officer said.

Two held

Meanwhile, police registered cases against one B. Anil under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and other sections, on charges of posting some comments in the social media alleging that the victim was sexually assaulted and few other inmates of the home were sexually exploited. The girl’s family members and the parents of other inmates staying in the CCI had loged a complaint against Anil.

Police arrested Anil and his aide, Joseph Mathews, and produced them in the court, which remanded them in judicial custody. Meanwhile, Anil filed a petition with the SC Commission alleging that police illegally picked him up from Shamshabad Airport, in Telangana, and ill-treated him.

Summoned

Responding to the petition, the Commission summoned the Krishna district police a couple of days ago. Additional Superintendent of Police M. Sattibabu and Machilipatnam DSP Khadar Basha appeared before the Commission and submitted details of the case.

Police explained that they took the assistance of the local police in arresting Anil and his associate and produced him in the court as per the procedure, which remanded him in judicial custody.