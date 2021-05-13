Girl gang-raped on beach

KAKINADA

13 May 2021 23:14 IST

A 21-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped by three local youth when she visited a beach along with her boyfriend under Amalapuram police division limits in East Godavari district. The incident had occurred two weeks ago but the victim lodged a police complaint on Thursday. as one of the accused had been threatening to share her nude photos if she did not meet him personally.

According to police, the three accused had resorted to the heinous act after beating up the victim’s boyfriend when the duo attempted to escape.

Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhav Reddy said that they had received a complaint from the victim and registered a case under the Disha Act. “Three special teams have been deployed to nab the accused,” he told The Hindu.

