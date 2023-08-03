ADVERTISEMENT

Girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in A.P.’s Chittoor district

August 03, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A Class 10 girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home at Somapuram village of Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Wednesday. The victim’s family alleged that she might have been raped and murdered.

The incident came to light after the neighbours found the girl’s body hanging from the ceiling of her house and informed her parents, who were working on a farm.

The Rallabuduguru police have shifted the body to Kuppam Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The officers have reportedly picked up a suspect.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police, however, did not confirm the angle of rape. Sources in police said it could be ascertained only after the autopsy and further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US