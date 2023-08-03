Girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in A.P.’s Chittoor district

August 03, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A Class 10 girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home at Somapuram village of Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Wednesday. The victim’s family alleged that she might have been raped and murdered.

The incident came to light after the neighbours found the girl’s body hanging from the ceiling of her house and informed her parents, who were working on a farm.

The Rallabuduguru police have shifted the body to Kuppam Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The officers have reportedly picked up a suspect.

The police, however, did not confirm the angle of rape. Sources in police said it could be ascertained only after the autopsy and further investigation.