HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in A.P.’s Chittoor district

August 03, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A Class 10 girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home at Somapuram village of Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Wednesday. The victim’s family alleged that she might have been raped and murdered.

The incident came to light after the neighbours found the girl’s body hanging from the ceiling of her house and informed her parents, who were working on a farm.

The Rallabuduguru police have shifted the body to Kuppam Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The officers have reportedly picked up a suspect.

The police, however, did not confirm the angle of rape. Sources in police said it could be ascertained only after the autopsy and further investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.